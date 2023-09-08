Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,633,467 shares in the company, valued at $64,731,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $897,550 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.79 million, a P/E ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile



Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

