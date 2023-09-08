Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Invests $576,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.78.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average of $186.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $223.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,490 shares of company stock worth $321,698. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

