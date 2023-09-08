Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Freshpet by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $74.50 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

