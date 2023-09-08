Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 313.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,129,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $416.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

