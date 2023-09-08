Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,251 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,850,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,014,000 after purchasing an additional 247,575 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

