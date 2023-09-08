Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $55,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,810 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,150. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.