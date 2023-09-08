Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $73.22 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $73,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.89 and its 200 day moving average is $243.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

