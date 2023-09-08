Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $88.95 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $88,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $945.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $944.96 and its 200-day moving average is $907.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

