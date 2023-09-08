Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $77,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $418.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.17.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,227 shares of company stock worth $9,290,486 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

