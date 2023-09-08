Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 9,663 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Guild Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $667.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Guild had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

