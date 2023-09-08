Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 123,379 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Halliburton worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,144.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,302 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 882,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,004,863. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

