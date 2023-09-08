Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,705 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton
Halliburton Stock Performance
Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Halliburton Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halliburton
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.