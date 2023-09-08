Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

