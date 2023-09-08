Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of HALL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.