Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,774 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane comprises approximately 1.7% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 6.87% of Hamilton Lane worth $273,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. 9,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.79 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, insider Atul Varma sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $42,342.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

