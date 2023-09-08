Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 218,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 72,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

