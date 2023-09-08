Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.24. Approximately 9,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAYN

Haynes International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.