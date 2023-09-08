HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $271.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

