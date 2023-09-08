Head to Head Review: Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) & Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Free Report) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marel hf. and Eaton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marel hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eaton $20.75 billion 4.52 $2.46 billion $6.77 34.69

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Marel hf..

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marel hf. and Eaton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marel hf. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eaton 1 6 6 0 2.38

Eaton has a consensus target price of $211.93, suggesting a potential downside of 9.75%. Given Eaton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than Marel hf..

Profitability

This table compares Marel hf. and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marel hf. N/A N/A N/A Eaton 12.29% 19.06% 9.24%

Summary

Eaton beats Marel hf. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marel hf.

Marel hf. develops, distributes, and sells solutions, software, and services to food processing industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment supplies primary, secondary, and further processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep. The company's Fish Processing segment offers equipment, systems, software, and services for farmed and wild salmon and whitefish processing. Its Plant, pet and feed segment provides solutions and services to the pet food, plant-based protein, and aqua feed markets. Marel hf. was founded in 1977 and is based in Garðabær, Iceland.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company's Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, onboard chargers, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

