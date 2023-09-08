Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW) Holdings Raised by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,129,000.

NASDAQ HAIAW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

