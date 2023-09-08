Helios Energy Limited (ASX:HE8) Insider Purchases A$66,975.00 in Stock

Helios Energy Limited (ASX:HE8 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 1,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,975.00 ($43,209.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Helios Energy Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It holds 70% working interest in Presidio Oil project comprising 4 wells covering an area of approximately 59,984 gross acres located in Presidio County, Texas. The company was formerly known as New Horizon Coal Limited and changed its name to Helios Energy Limited in April 2010.

