High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) vs. PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Financial Analysis

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PetMed Express and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 0 1 0 2.00 High Tide 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PetMed Express presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.10%. Given PetMed Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than High Tide.

75.0% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of PetMed Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetMed Express and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express -1.29% 2.95% 2.23% High Tide -13.82% -7.25% -4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetMed Express and High Tide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $256.86 million 0.90 $230,000.00 ($0.16) -68.38 High Tide $277.21 million 0.43 -$55.74 million ($0.72) -2.21

PetMed Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide. PetMed Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than High Tide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PetMed Express beats High Tide on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards, as well as television advertising under the 1-800-PetMeds, PetCare Rx, and PetMeds brands. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company operates data analytics service platform, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of January 9, 2023, it operated 151 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

