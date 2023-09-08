HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Holdings Decreased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised HomeStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,939. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

