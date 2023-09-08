Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $80,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $184.36. 138,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,059. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

