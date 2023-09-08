Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Increased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,900 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 6.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.13% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $33,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,280. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

