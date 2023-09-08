Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after acquiring an additional 245,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

