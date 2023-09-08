Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Lifted by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.2% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,335,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,659. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

