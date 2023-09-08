HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 4,165 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 114.62% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

