HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $695.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $533.42.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $550.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

