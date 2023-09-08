IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in IDEX by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $218.50 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.