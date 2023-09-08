IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.28% of IDEX worth $48,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.45. 13,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.94. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $195.27 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.