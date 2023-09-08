Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases 90,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,575,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,142,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $2.04 on Friday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. Analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in P3 Health Partners by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

