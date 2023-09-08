Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases 90,000 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,575,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,142,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $2.04 on Friday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. Analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
