Insider Buying: The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Buys $15,385.00 in Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,232.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 850 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.06. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

