Insider Buying: Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Buys 33,700 Shares of Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,283. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams purchased 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,647.21.
- On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,871.40.
Vivani Medical Price Performance
Shares of VANI opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.25.
Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vivani Medical Company Profile
Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vivani Medical
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.