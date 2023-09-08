Insider Buying: Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Buys 33,700 Shares of Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams acquired 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,283. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams purchased 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,647.21.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,871.40.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

Shares of VANI opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

