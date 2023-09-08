Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $136,243.20 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $136,243.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

