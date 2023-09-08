Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 14,601 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 14,601 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,405,346.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Datadog Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -371.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

