Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $241,180.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $241,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.26.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

