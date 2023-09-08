Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Sells $285,640.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB stock opened at $130.57 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.99 million, a P/E ratio of 395.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

