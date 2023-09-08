Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $256,200.21 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTD opened at $84.31 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 324.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 302,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 38,779 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

