Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Earnings Results

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intapp Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $35.58 on Friday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,740.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,572 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $89,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intapp by 33.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 148.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intapp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

