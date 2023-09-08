Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $419.00 million-$423.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.07 million. Intapp also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

INTA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,915. Intapp has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,159 shares of company stock worth $8,086,858. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

