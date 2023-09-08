Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Intapp Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $194,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $978,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,159 shares of company stock worth $8,086,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intapp by 419.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

