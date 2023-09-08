Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $96-97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.18 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.20-$0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

INTA stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 24,699 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $859,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,041,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 24,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $859,525.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,041,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,854.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,858. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Intapp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intapp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

