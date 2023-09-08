Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Integra Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Integra Resources has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

