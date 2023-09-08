Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of -173.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.