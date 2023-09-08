Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

ICE opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

