Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.06 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00012785 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $14.06 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 504,571,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,327,272 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

