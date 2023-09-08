Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $297.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

