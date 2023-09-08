Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $94,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $298.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.67 and a 200-day moving average of $294.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

