Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 93,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 32,714 shares.The stock last traded at $30.79 and had previously closed at $31.03.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $534.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 378,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $953,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

