IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of IQVIA worth $101,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

